French E-commerce Giant Cdiscount Starts Using the Bringg Platform to Provide Superior Customer Experience

PARIS and TEL AVIV, Israel, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringg provides Cdiscount customers with full visibility across their deliveries, enabling them to track their deliveries in real time

Bringg announced today that Cdiscount, the leading e-commerce retailer in France, is rolling out its platform across their delivery operations.

The technology will be initially used to improve the delivery process for large household items, enabling customers to track deliveries in real time, communicate with drivers to make special arrangements, and provide feedback on their deliveries.

Bringg's platform was successfully piloted at Cdiscount earlier this year, showing high levels of customer satisfaction on their delivery experience thanks to the ability to follow drivers and engage with them in real-time. Based on these results, Cdiscount is rolling out Bringg's customer-centric technology for customers in Bordeaux, Lyon, and Paris; followed by nationwide deployment in 2018.

Raanan Cohen, CEO of Bringg said: "I'm delighted to be working with Cdiscount, a forward-thinking company renowned for their e-commerce and logisticsinnovation. Their pioneering ethos provides them with a strong competitive edge, so I'm glad they've chosen Bringg's platform as the basis for creating the most advanced and satisfying delivery experience for their entire customer base."

Pierre-Yves Escarpit, Operations Director at Cdiscount added: "Delivery is key to our business and to our clients. By partnering with innovative startups like Bringg we strive to offer the best delivery service to our client: fast, accurate and convenient."

About Bringg:

Bringg is the leading customer-centric logistics solution for enterprises, with customers in over 50 countries including some of the world's best-known brands. Our technology platform helps companies in logistics, retail, food, CPG, and services industries streamline every aspect of their delivery ecosystems - from the headquarters and the dispatchers, through warehouse managers and drivers, and all the way to the end-customer - by enabling to create the perfect delivery experience while improving efficiency and visibility, all in real-time. For more information visit Bringg.com

About Cdiscount:

Cdiscount, a subsidiary company of the Casino Group, is a major online retailer in France. It has reported outstanding growth and generated business of nearly €3 billion in 2016 supported by a constantly growing Marketplace, with products sold by more than 9,000 partner merchants. Focusing on its core values, proximity and audacity, Cdiscount's teams strive to make everyday products and services affordable to everyone, while working hard to better understand and serve our customers' needs. For more information visit Cdiscount.com