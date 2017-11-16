Nov 16, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Gofore Plc shares (short name: GOFORE) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Nasdaq First North is a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) aimed towards emerging growth companies and is operated by Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, including Nasdaq Helsinki. Gofore is the 95th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017, and it represents the 12th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.



Gofore Plc is a digital services company operating since 2002. The company offers modern services that help operators in the private and public sectors to face digital change. Gofore's mission is to change the world for the better through digitalisation and by renewing ways of working. The services cover the entire value chain - from management consultation to service design and implementation as well as cloud services. More information: www.gofore.com.



"Our initial public offering was very successful. The reception from institutional investors, as well as from private investors and employees, was inspiring. The desire to be a part of our growth as a modern digitalisation specialist company is strong in all audiences. I am especially pleased about the fact that we got a significant share of goforeans joining us as owners. Some 2 million euros of investment conveys the same story of community spirit as our Great Place to Work success. I am excited about the journey that lies ahead as a listed company. I feel that we now have confirmation from top institutional investors and the public that we are on the right path. Their support makes us stronger and more ready to execute our growth strategy. I welcome all new shareholders to be a part of our story", Timur Kärki, the CEO of Gofore, comments.



"We would like to extend a warm welcome to Gofore which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate Gofore on the successful completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



Gofore has appointed Evli Bank Plc as its Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com