

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate increased in the third quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The jobless rate climbed to 9.7 percent from 9.5 percent in the second quarter. This was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2016.



Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to 22.4 percent from 23.2 percent a quarter ago.



In metropolitan France, the unemployment rate rose to 9.4 percent from 9.2 percent. The number of unemployed increased by 62,000 to 2.7 million.



