

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) announced Thursday senior management changes in its Legal & General Retirement or LGR and Legal & General Capital or LGC divisions.



Kerrigan Procter, who has been CEO of the LGR business division since 2013, will now move to become CEO of LGC. Procter is a member of Legal & General's Group Board and of its Executive Committee.



Further, the company has promoted Chris Knight and Laura Mason to CEOs of LGR Retail and LGR Institutional, respectively. The management changes will take effect from the New Year.



LGR and LGC divisions collectively contributed 708 million pounds in Operating Profit in H1 2017, and are core components of Legal & General's growth strategy.



It is expected that Procter's move to LGC will ensure that the powerful synergies across Legal& General's principal balance sheet businesses are maximised.



Chris Knight is head of LGR Retail, with responsibility for a wide range of retirement products, notably Lifetime Mortgages and Individual Annuities. As CEO of that business, he will join the Group Executive Committee and report directly to Group CEO Nigel Wilson.



Laura Mason is CEO of LGR Institutional. She will also report directly to Wilson and join the Group Executive Committee.



Commenting on the changes, Group CEO Nigel Wilson said, 'These changes increase Legal & General's capability to accelerate the growth of our business and maximise synergies between our divisions.'



