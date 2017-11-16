

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) announced Kevin Cummings, previously CEO Designate, will leave the Board and GKN as the Board has concluded that the next stage of the Group's development is best delivered under alternative leadership. Nigel Stein will continue as Chief Executive until he retires from the role on 31 December 2017. The Board has asked Anne Stevens, currently a non-executive director of the Board, to assume the role of Interim Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2018 until a successor is appointed.



The Group said the appointment of Hans Büthker, formerly CEO Fokker Technologies, to the role of Chief Executive GKN Aerospace will be brought forward to take effect immediately.



GKN plc said, in light of the issues in relation to Alabama, a review of working capital has been initiated across other Aerospace plants in North America. It is likely to result in a further write-off estimated to be between 80 million pounds and 130 million pounds, much of which built up before 2017. With the exception of this working capital write-off, all other guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



