

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company Investec Plc. (INVP.L) Thursday reported that its half-year profit before tax rose to 326.3 million pounds from 290.7 million pounds last year. On a per share basis, earnings slid to 24.9 pence from 25.4 pence.



On an ongoing basis, adjusted earnings per share, before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items, increased 14.8 percent to 29.5 pence from 25.7 pence a year ago.



Operating income for the period rose to 1.13 billion pounds from 1.005 billion pounds last year.



Net interest income for the first half increased to 364.3 million pounds from 313.4 million pounds last year.



