

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended 24 September 2017 decreased to 77 million pounds from 110 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit after tax increased to 168 million pounds from the prior year's 87 million pounds due to the tax credit of £91 million (H1 2016-17: £23 million charge) arising from the one-off deferred tax credit related to the decision to close the RMPP to future accrual. As a result, basic earnings per share increased from 8.6 pence to 17.1 pence.



Adjusted basic EPS from continuing operations was 20.1 pence up from 19.2 pence last year, reflecting the slightly lower tax charge in the period.



The Group reported an operating loss of 3 million pounds, compared to profit of 58 million pounds last year, mainly due to an increase in the ongoing UK defined benefit pension service costs of 114 million pounds.



Group revenue increased to 4.829 billion pounds from 4.583 billion pounds last year.



Moya Greene, Chief Executive Officer, said 'Our performance for the full year, as always, will be dependent on the important Christmas period. We are opening six temporary parcel sort centres and recruiting over 20,000 staff. We are also extending opening hours at many of our Enquiry Offices to help retailers and consumers. 'As previously announced, we are now in external mediation with the CWU. Our priority is to reach agreement with the CWU to help underpin the sustainability of the business.'



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.7 pence per ordinary share, which will be paid on 10 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017.



The company maintained outlook for addressed letter volumes declines of between four to six per cent per annum (excluding political parties' election mailings) over the medium term; It would expect to be at the higher end of the range of decline for the full year if the current climate of business uncertainty persists. The UK parcels market remains highly competitive and it is performing well. UKPIL cost avoidance programme is on track to deliver around £190 million costs avoided this year.



'We face increased cost pressures in the second half, including the potential impact of the industrial relations environment on the pace of change. In GLS, we expect to continue to perform strongly, with underlying revenue growth for the full year anticipated to be broadly in line with the first half,' the company said.



