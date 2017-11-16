PGi and Hive Streaming Join Forces to Bring Enterprise Video to TalkPoint and iMeetLive Webcasting Customers

Integration Optimizes the Utilization of Existing Bandwidth on Enterprise Networks for Enhanced Video Streaming Experience

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration solutions, and subsidiary TalkPoint the world's leading enterprise webcast provider, announced their reseller agreement with Hive Streaming, a leader in enterprise video distribution solutions, to deliver on a high-quality, analytics-supported webcast streaming experience for customers.

As a leading webcast video solution, PGi's iMeetLiveand TalkPoint customers needed better ways to deliver live video to large internal audiences without crushing networks and causing bandwidth issues. By bundling and integrating Hive Streaming with iMeetLive and TalkPoint solutions, PGi's webcast customers can now easily deploy a higher quality webcast streaming experience, coupled with real-time performance analysis solutions, delivered via HTML5, without crippling a company's network during large video events.

"Despite video's clear value to the enterprise, it is virtually meaningless without the right distribution infrastructure," said Wainhouse research senior analyst Steve Vonder Haar. "For video to deliver on its business promise, organizations must have robust internal corporate networks capable of handling the traffic generated by its data-intensive format."

Adding Value Where It Matters

As a global webcast service leader, PGi understands that their iMeetLive and TalkPoint webcast solutions are critical to the dissemination of important stakeholder news and company updates for enterprise customers. By providing an integrated webcast and an enterprise content delivery network solution, companies obtain a seamless way to deliver video webcast events utilizing a software-based platform with robust reporting tools while minimizing network impact when streaming video.

The integration with Hive will also bring a host of benefits to customers, including:

Extending the reach of customer networks with one stream per network site/office and their advanced congestion control, enabling an exceptional, quality experience;

The ability to silently test network readiness, in the background, prior to a webcast, with the Hive Silent Testing capability;

Advanced reporting that shows detailed streaming performance analytics;

In-depth individual viewer experience reporting, including player events, buffer behavior and errors;

Options to review video streaming performance at site, subnet and device level; and,

Visual peering behavior while in real-time, during virtual streaming events.

For customers, reporting on Hive-enabled events will be integrated directly into the TalkPoint and iMeetLive administrative portals, making the add-on service an easy transition.

On December 5, the TalkPoint, PGi and Hive teams will be hosting a webinar with Wainhouse Analyst, Steve Vonder Haar, discussing the role of networking in corporate video. Sign up to learn more about how our strategic integration can benefit your enterprise today.

Notable Quotes

"Working together with PGi to solve the video challenges of Fortune 500 companies over the past year has proven that we have very complementary services and people. We are thrilled to formalize this go-to-market partnership and look forward to building an even closer working relationship in the future," said Andrew Rosato, vice president global partnerships and alliances, Hive Streaming.

Mike Vitale, vice president of product management for TalkPoint, a PGi company stated, "Video events are paramount to driving business success, getting employees engaged and disseminating important information. For companies that leverage streaming video to share content, finding a solution that delivers a high-quality experience without slowing down their networks helps drive a better, more secure, software-based streaming option."

All trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. "‚ PGi

PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 50,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us atpgi.com.

About Hive Streaming

Hive Streaming provides high-quality, efficient and secure software-based video streaming distribution and performance analysis solutions.

Based in Stockholm Sweden, Hive Streaming seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise video conferencing and video content management platforms to play an integral role in the video delivery and networking infrastructure of Fortune 500 companies across the world.

Media Contact:

Kayla Reed

Senior Manager, External & Internal Communications, PGi

E kayla.reed@pgi.com | P +1 404.234.9487

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605957/PGi_Social_Media_Profile_LOGO.jpg