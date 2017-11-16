

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Animal genetics company Genus plc (GNS.L) Thursday said its trading was in line with expectations in the period from July 1 to November 15 and that it has continued to make good progress towards its strategic objectives for the year.



For the four months to October 31, volumes, revenues and adjusted operating profits all increased compared with the prior year in both Genus PIC and Genus ABS. Adjusted profit before tax for the Group was also higher, despite planned strategic investments in research and development.



In its trading update for the period to coincide with its today's AGM, the company said market conditions for its customers were generally favourable. Pig producers were profitable across most major markets, although pig prices in China reduced.



Dairy prices globally were higher than the same period in the prior year which enabled more farmers to be profitable. Beef prices stabilised in the US following their fall in the earlier part of the year, but conditions for Brazilian producers remained challenging.



Looking ahead, the Board anticipates that Genus will perform in line with its growth expectations for the financial year 2018.



