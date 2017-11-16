

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound retreated to 1.3135 versus the dollar and 1.3010 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.3187 and 1.3042, respectively.



Having advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8934 versus the euro at 5:45 pm ET, the pound reversed direction and edged down to 0.8967.



The pound reversed from an early high of 149.07 against the yen, falling to 148.74.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 147.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the franc, 0.91 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



