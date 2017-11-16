According to the auction's preliminary results, solar may account for 55% of contracted power with 3.0 TWh. Final results will be announced on November 22.

Mexico's Department of Energy (Sener) and the government-run agency Centro Nacional de Control de Energía (Cenace) have announced the preliminary results of the country's third power auction for large-scale renewable energy and gas power projects.

According to Cenace, the average price of the 16 pre-selected bids is of only $20.57/MWh and their combined capacity is of 2.56 GW. Overall, the agency had accepted 46 project proposals in the preliminary phase of the auction. The Mexican government specified that the average price of the bids is the combination of a MWh and a clean energy certificate.

Solar may account for around 55.35% of contracted power with 3.0 TWh and 58.31% of clean energy certificates, while wind would account for the remaining percentages for both contracted power and renewable energy certificates. Overall, the auction could award contracts for 5.49 TWh and 5.95 million clean energy certificates. The auction is also open to the turbo-gas technology, which has no share in terms of sale of power ...

