Aspo Oyj: Change in the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 16, 2017 at 10:30





CHANGE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS'NOMINATION BOARD OF ASPO



Tatu Vehmas, a representative of the Vehmas family appointed to the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo, has announced that he is unable to become a member of the Nomination Board. The Vehmas family has selected Tapio Vehmas as his replacement.



After this change, members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo are:

Veronica Timgren, Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab

Tapio Vehmas, Vehmas family

Reima Rytsölä, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Mikko Mursula, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

In addition, Gustav Nyberg, chairman of Aspo's Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board selects its chairperson from among its members.



The Nomination Board of Aspo's shareholders prepares proposals for the remuneration and number of Board members and members to be appointed to the Board of Directors, and presents them to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The newly selected Nomination Board will send its proposals intended for the 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting to the company's Board of Directors by January 1, 2018.



ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 40 503 6420, gustav.nyberg@aspo.com (mailto:arto.meitsalo@aspo.com)







Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. Our strong business brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo Group's structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedule.







DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.fi (http://www.aspo.fi/)







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

