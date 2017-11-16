

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 15-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,435,815.16 11.4339



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,402,788.41 15.4722



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 847,952.79 18.78



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,464,701.59 17.9529



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 15/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,583,300.49 10.6481



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4550000 USD 48,446,572.73 10.6476



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 40,832,477.63 12.9833



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,258.06 14.2028



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,200,025.83 16.7601



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,230,584.05 16.921



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,180,218.30 11.3575



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 63,534,750.19 17.4546



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,586,323.67 19.3268



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,196,367.92 17.3983



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,533,963.31 14.6501



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 15/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,562,596.71 15.025



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,711,455.76 16.3341



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,385,658.87 19.2453



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,787,868.80 17.0387



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,473,842.21 10.8327



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,325,934.00 18.9392



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,801,362.91 19.8678



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,054,533.68 20.2181



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 15/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,334,505.79 17.784



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,557,305.20 17.7834



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,313,422.42 13.5423



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,923,113.71 19.6618



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,170,339.57 16.8372



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,534,799.42 11.3796



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 32,684,162.64 19.7966



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 230,100,415.96 16.8572



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,676,965.05 18.0221



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,174,597.01 5.513



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,778,073.43 19.1088



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,060,950.82 16.3223



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,886,400.79 14.5108



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,479,568.38 18.2663



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 322,042.52 20.1277



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,308,803.28 20.4185



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,609,311.42 19.656



