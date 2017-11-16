The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,163,142 shares (DKK 61,163,142) -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 22,532 shares (DKK 22,532) -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,185,674 shares (DKK 61,185,674) -------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 50 shares at DKK 40.41 · 750 shares at DKK 210 · 1,125 shares at DKK 220.40 · 7,687 shares at DKK 225.90 · 500 shares at DKK 231.50 · 3,450 shares at DKK 254 · 6,425 shares at DKK 329 · 100 shares at DKK 337.40 · 945 shares at DKK 466.20 · 1,500 shares at DKK 636.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 --------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

