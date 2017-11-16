

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation eased in October after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in September. The measure has been rising since January.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of non-durable consumer goods grew the most by 3.0 percent annually in October.



Month-on-month, producer prices showed no variations in October.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices fell 0.8 percent yearly in September, following a 1.1 percent drop in August. Compared to previous month, import prices went up by 0.3 percent.



Export prices decreased 0.9 percent annually in September, while it edged up 0.1 percent from the prior month.



