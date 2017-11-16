Online print shop massively reduces prices for many products throughout Italy

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, owner of renowned brands including print24.com, has lowered its prices for a variety of products up to 40% cheaper than the market leader in Italy!

In addition to discounted Flyers and Brochures in various formats and papers, print24.com offers a large number of other Top sellers at top prices including Books, Postcards and Folded cards, but also classics from the advertising equipment and large-format categories such as Roller banners, Signboards and Banners! Additional affordable offers from the packaging, photo products, catering supplies and office supplies categories complete the extensive portfolio of print24.com!

Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of print24.com, says: "In addition to the permanently low prices, our customers also benefit from attractive delivery times many Top sellers are available within just one day as well as our outstanding top quality!" With this price reduction, the online print shop is up to 40% cheaper than the market leader in Italy! Most of the products are already available starting from 1 piece or in large print runs, such as Flyers up to 1 million pieces!

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard printing products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile products, photo products, large-format, promo products, advertising equipment and catering supplies.

