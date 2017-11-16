Plasan Presents SandCat Stormer - Your New Armored SUV for the Fight Against Terror

KIBBUTZ SASA, Israel, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First Time a RHD (Right Hand Drive) version

On the oncoming show of MILIPOL at Paris, Plasan is going to present a new variant of the SandCat Stormer for police and counter-terrorism units. As a response to the growing domestic terror and violence seen over recent years, Plasan is launching the ultimate anti-terror and riot-control vehicle - and for the First Time a RHD (Right Hand Drive) version is offered for RHD countries.

The new RHD SandCat Stormer is equipped with the all-new SCAT system to address low intensity conflict violence with a variety of non-lethal means, providing precise and proportionate crowd control, preventing civilian casualties, and with no risk to the system operators. SCAT is a roof-mounted RCWS with day & night Imaging, command and control system, dazzler, multi-shot 40mm smoke/gas grenade launcher, Long Range Acoustic Device, and optional rifle.

The SandCat offers unique optimization between protection, payload, and cost by using composite materials to defeat threats once only encountered in warzones, but now seen in attacks on city streets. This includes B6/B7 protection + AK47 7.62x39 AP + Dragunov 7.62x54 AP, a floor protected against two DM51 hand grenades, and more.

Plasan SandCat Stormer is the lightest tactical armored vehicle providing such a high protection level. It is designed to serve in various mission profiles requiring a highly maneuverable and protected vehicle, such as urban law enforcement, peace-keeping, homeland security and border patrol.

It has low cost of ownership by using a reliable commercial Ford F550 Super Duty chassis with a powerful engine and four-wheel-drive, and staying safely within the Ford certified GVW.

The armored cabin comfortably accommodates up to 10 passengers with great attention to the design and ergonomics to allow the team to fulfill their missions safely.

The Plasan SandCat Stormer truly is the ultimate armored SUV.

