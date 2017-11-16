WISE Awards 2018 - Submissions Now Open for Impactful Education Projects

DOHA, Qatar, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Submission deadline: 13.00 GMT, January 30, 2018

The World Innovation Summit for Education has announced that the submission period for the 2018 WISE Awards is now open. The announcement came during the eighth WISE global summit, in Doha.

Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be submitted from now until 13.00 GMT, January 30, 2018.

Each year, the WISE Awards recognize innovative and impactful initiatives addressing today's most urgent education challenges. Past WISE Awards projects have addressed diverse topic areas, including access and inclusion, design and ecosystems, digital and multimedia, society and workforce, and more.

Submissions are judged according to strict criteria. They must show innovation, have a clear development plan, and be financially stable, scalable and replicable. They must also demonstrate a transformative impact on individuals, communities and society.

During the course of 2018, a panel of independent judges will select 15 WISE Awards finalist projects. The six winning projects are then selected from these finalists. The judging process will be overseen by independent education consultants.

The finalists and winners gain global visibility and opportunities to collaborate through various platforms, including the global Summit and WISE events across the world, WISE communications and publications. They also receive $20,000 (US).

Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be submitted online at: http://www.wise-qatar.org/wise-awards-2018

About the WISE Awards:

Each year, the WISE Awards recognize and promote six successful innovative projects that are addressing global education challenges. Since 2009, WISE has received over 3,000 applications from more than 150 countries. To date, 54 projects from a wide variety of sectors and locations have won the WISE Awards for their innovation, positive contribution and potential for scalability and adaptability. These projects represent a growing resource of expertise and sound education practice. Year by year, WISE is building a community of education innovators which offers a fertile environment for ground-breaking collaboration. Today, the WISE Awards network comprises pioneering projects that are helping bring real change to societies and communities.

About the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE):

The World Innovation Summit for Education was established by Qatar Foundation in 2009 under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate, and purposeful action in education. http://www.wise-qatar.org