ADYOULIKE Partners With ADventori for Real-time Customization of Native Advertising Formats

PARIS and NEW YORK, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE, the leading in-feed native ad platform, and ADventori announce a partnership to allow for complete customization of Native Advertising formats in real-time, depending on specific profiles of individual users. Through the natural integration of creative features into the editorial environment and respectful of the user's experience, native ads can now offer even more relevant messaging that fit closer to the needs and objectives of the advertisers. By combining Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) with native, read-only formats, ADYOULIKE and ADventori are improving campaign performance by giving users, advertisers and publishers the most optimal viewing experience possible.

A complete technological fusion, for a personalized native diffusion

ADventori's ad server and Data-Driven Creative technology are now integrated into the ADYOULIKE SSP, in compliance with the Open RTB standards defined by the IAB.

Through this partnership, the two companies are providing advertisers with a complete solution to offer comprehensive personalization strategies: DCO makes it possible to engage in 1:1 conversations with users, within native ads that - by their formats and locations - fit seamlessly into editorial content. Inspired by different data-driven scenarios, the content of the banners adapts to the real-time situation of each exposed user. Native advertisements are now more relevant, more useful and less intrusive.

DCO at the heart of native strategies



Thanks to this collaboration between ADYOULIKE and ADventori, the native is enriched and banner ads are customized in real-time according to segmentation and scenarios defined in advance. Different sources of data are available for the revitalization of native campaigns, and can adapt the visuals, text, and specific offer presented in the banners. For example:

Situational data relating to the environment and moment in which the user visualizes an advertisement (ie. geolocation being present at nearby retail outlets, and a date and time in which the advertisement is broadcast) will be used to offer countdowns for special promotions or offers. Another example is real-time or predictive weather, which can be used to show various offers to the user based on weather patterns.

Live advertiser information on offers (images, prices, products, stock availability), in addition to data from its customer knowledge. Advertising can be customized according to the segments identified by the advertiser's DMP or CRM, and offer a one-to-one communication with the user.

3rd party user data, which makes it possible for brands to display different messages to the user, depending on their socio-demographic category or previous intention to buy.

Each image, CTA, and tag can be tested throughout campaigns, allowing for continual improvement of the best performing ads. Regardless of the advertiser's strategy - acquisition, retargeting or web-to-store - customization of native campaigns will optimize efficiencies for brands.

"The goal of ADventori's ad server is to personalize all digital touchpoints, of which Native Advertising plays a big part." said Pierre-Antoine Durgeat, CEO and founder of ADventori. "It's imperative that advertisers and agencies broaden their performance spectrum by capitalizing on the integration of data into creative formats. This partnership with ADYOULIKE is part of our approach of compatibility and opening on the market."

"The very nature of native advertising is personalized content that improves the user experience," said Julien Verdier, CEO and co-founder of ADYOULIKE. "We are very pleased with this partnership with ADventori, which allows us to guarantee a native state of mind by optimizing the personalization of the brand message. "

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a pioneer in native advertising technology offering programmatic solutions that enable brands to scale campaigns across premium and niche properties while ensuring publishers maximize the value of their inventory. The company's innovative solutions, developed by a team of experts and engineers in s "Native Lab," have earned honors including BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50, The BIMA Hot 100, the Inc. 5000 Europe, the FT 1000 the Deloitte Technology Fast 500' EMEA, and most recently, Native Advertising Platform of the Year with the Native Ad Institute. Since inception in 2011, the company has grown to operate in over 18 countries worldwide. A member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe, ADYOULIKE is funded by Banexi Ventures, BNP Paribas and Kima Venture. For additional information, visit http://www.ADYOULIKE.com.

About ADventori

ADventori is an independent data-driven creative ad server whose mission is to personalize, measure and optimize advertising creation. Advertisers, creative agencies, media and DSP rely on our platform to improve the efficiency of digital devices (banners, mobile, video, landing page, native ads, DOOH) by integrating real-time data flows from the Internet, advertiser, user, or publisher sites. Our ads adapt to targeting, deploying both a relevant message to the user and a higher level of campaign performance for the advertiser. Our references: Renault, SFR, E. Leclerc, SNCF, Voyages-SNCF, Pierre & Vacances, Orange, Groupama, Foodora, BMW Group, Carrefour, French Games or Decathlon. For more visit http://www.adventori.com/fr