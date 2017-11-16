

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in October on lower fuel and air ticket costs, Statistics Austria reported Thursday.



Inflation eased to 2.2 percent in October from 2.4 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained only 0.1 percent.



Food price inflation rose to 3.2 percent annually from 3.1 percent in September and clothing and footwear price growth fell to 2.3 percent from 3.2 percent.



EU harmonized inflation eased to 2.3 percent in October from 2.5 percent a month ago. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on month.



