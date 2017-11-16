Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP Board Resolutions: Interim CEO Appointed, Notice of EGM and Record Date 16-Nov-2017 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Board Resolutions: Interim CEO Appointed, Notice of EGM and Record Date 16 November 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that in a meeting dated 15 November 2017 PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following resolutions. To suspend the powers of Sultan Batov as General Director of PJSC NCSP as of 15 November 2017. To appoint Sergey Kireev as interim General Director of PJSC NCSP as of 16 November 2017 until permanent General Director is elected by the General meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders. To convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders in the form of absentee voting on 25 December 2017. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4873 End of Announcement EQS News Service 630027 16-Nov-2017

