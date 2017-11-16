

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK retail sales. Sales are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on month in October, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the greenback, yen and the euro, it rose against the franc.



The pound was worth 148.92 against the yen, 1.3043 against the franc, 0.8949 against the euro and 1.3156 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



