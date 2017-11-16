

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in September from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 4.0 billion in September from EUR 3.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In August, the surplus was EUR 2.76 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 5.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively in September from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports dropped 0.7 percent and imports declined by 4.4 percent.



The trade balance with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 3.52 billion versus EUR 2.87 billion a year earlier. The non-EU trade surplus shrank to EUR 469 million from EUR 830 million.



