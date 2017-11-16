ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR)) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that MediMedia Managed Markets, an ICON company, has received two gold industry awards in recognition of innovative customer solutions.

MediMedia was awarded gold for the Best Use of Data Analytics at the 2017 Medical Marketing Media (MM&M) Healthcare Awards. The award recognised MediMedia's work on a stakeholder mapping and segmentation project for a pharma customer, which involved mapping hospitals to health systems, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organisations and accountable care organisations (ACOs). MediMedia developed a fully integrated data ecosystem, including data from 17 sources, that provided visibility across all customer types and standardised performance measurement and reporting. The analysis and supporting data ultimately helped to refine brand market access strategy; revise sales alignment; and develop resources for underperforming segments. Results included expanded inpatient formulary coverage and improved utilisation rates with both system-affiliated and ACO-affiliated consumers.

MediMedia also won gold in the Digital Media Mobile App category at the 2017 MarCom Awards, a global awards programme that honours excellence in marketing and communication. MediMedia was a winner for developing a Local Care Center Finder App for Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. The app, which is part of Otsuka's ASSURE Program, helps patients find alternate locations, such as retail pharmacies and infusion centers, where they can receive their prescribed injection from a licensed healthcare professional.

In addition to the two gold awards, Jodie McVan, Head Creative Services, Global Access, Commercialisation and Communications, has also been selected as a finalist in the 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. More than 1,500 entries were submitted in 2017 and Jodie was selected as a finalist in the Woman of the Year Advertising, Marketing Public Relations category. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York on 14 November.

Commenting on the awards, Ramita Tandon, EVP, ICON Commercialisation Outcomes, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the industry's best for mapping key stakeholders to support Market Access strategies and improving product utilisation. ICON provides the real world evidence-based expertise, insights, and tools to leverage our deeper understanding of patient experiences and priorities, while accelerating market access for products that are truly aligned to patient, payer, and provider demands

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,100 employees.

