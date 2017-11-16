Oxford Genetics, a leader in innovative synthetic biology-based technologies for biologics discovery, development and delivery, announced today a new licensing agreement with Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of rapid, high-quality synthetic DNA. Oxford Genetics will supply Twist Bioscience with its SnapFast technology platform to provide a broad range of application-specific expression vectors which Twist Bioscience will use to clone synthesized DNA for its diverse customer base.

Dr. Ryan Cawood, CEO of Oxford Genetics said, "This license agreement with Twist Bioscience serves as further recognition of our approach to developing the best optimized expression vectors. By utilizing our SnapFast platform, Twist Bioscience is giving its customers access to the latest vector designs for the most demanding applications and providing them with better value, a streamlined workflow and maximum flexibility in order to utilize their custom DNA constructs to their best effect."

Oxford Genetics specializes in the design of application specific vectors, which is a culmination of access to cutting-edge bioinformatics, generation of extensive biological data, and continual refinement to ensure customer success. The vectors also grant access to the wider SnapFast ecosystem which allows Twist Bioscience to switch between all of Oxford Genetics' vectors, making future changes and additions simple and efficient.

Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO of Twist Bioscience commented, "By complementing our ability to provide high-throughput synthetic genes with a wide range of customized vectors from Oxford Genetics, we accelerate our customer's workflow, allowing them to solve more complex problems while saving both time and resources. Importantly, it enables us to reach the large group of customers who order smaller quantities of genes in standard vectors. We remain committed to optimizing our product line to enable our customers to succeed more quickly."

About Oxford Genetics

Oxford Genetics, headquartered in Oxford, UK, is a leading synthetic biology company dedicated to the creation of biology-based technologies to aid in the discovery and development of biologics, cell and gene therapies. Founded in 2011, the company has experience in DNA design for the optimization of protein expression, improved viral delivery systems and cell line engineering.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience Corporation, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and data storage, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis and sequencing, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com. Twist Bioscience is on Twitter. Sign up to follow our Twitter feed @TwistBioscience at https://twitter.com/TwistBioscience.

