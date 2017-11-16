Global Oil & Gas Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Market 2017-2022 - There will be 30 Million Wireless Sensing, Tracking and Control Devices in Use Worldwide

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Oil & Gas LPWA" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In the past two years, we saw growing interest in Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network solutions such as LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M and NB-IoT and this trend continues. The multi-mile sensing and control capabilities provided by LPWA technologies is perfectly matched for oil and gas wellhead automation and pipeline operations as well as innovative solutions for asset tracking and logistics.
The US congress's decision to allow oil and gas exports was a key decision that has enabled the US oil and gas industry to have a faster recovery from the 2014-2016 oil downturn. LPWA is the latest development that impacts this industry by solving complex and labor expensive monitoring and management of remote wellheads and assets. LPWA solutions move the networking and provisioning complexity to the in-premises or cloud network server. This lowers labor costs as routers and repeaters are not needed and development is primarily done in the cloud.
LPWA Advantages for IoT Solutions Include the Following:
- Communicate over multiple miles using a single gateway for tens of thousands of nodes
- Nodes can run on battery powered nodes for 10+ years
- Use a star based topology that is easier to manage and extend than wireless mesh networks
- Device and gateway costs are relatively low and will trend lower as deployments grow
- Network management is primarily handled in the cloud making it easier to provision devices
By 2022, there will be 30 million wireless sensing, tracking and control devices in use worldwide for oil and gas exploration, production, pipeline operations as well as logistics and distribution. LPWA technologies will be the fastest growing and will enable millions of new connections that are not feasible with other technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology/Scope
3. The Oil & Gas LPWA Ecosystem
- Market Forces & Drivers
- Wireless Sensor Network Variations
- Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks
- Wireless Point-to-Multipoint
- Low Power Wide Area Networks
- LoRa
- Sigfox
- Cellular IoT
- RPMA (Ingenu)
- Other Alternatives
- Target Markets & Applications
- Well Site Automation
- Tank Monitoring
- Pipeline Operations
- Tank Farms & Storage
- Corrosion & Structural Integrity Monitoring
- Health, Safety & Environmental Monitoring
- Asset Tracking & Locating
- LPG Distribution
4. The Digital Oilfield Value System
- Transmission & Communications
- Remote Monitoring & SCADA Systems
- Market Leaders & Innovators
- Wide Area Wireless Transmissions
- Data Measurement
- MEMS Sensor Innovations
- Production Optimization
- Artificial Lift
- Production Operations Management
5. Survey Results
- Respondent Overview
- Wireless Sensor Networks
- Adoption Status
- Growing Installations & Expanding Network Sizes
- Fastest Growing Applications
- WSN Protocols Used
- Standards Adoption
- Satisfaction Levels
- Most Important Considerations
- Planned WSN Applications
- Needed Innovations
- Strategic Investment Areas
- Low Power WAN
- LPWA Awareness
- LPWA Applications
- Product Development
- LPWA Channels
- Market Impact
- LPWA Disruption
- Future Projections
- Surveyed Organizations
6. Technology Dynamics
- Summary
- Cellular Based LPWA Technologies
- 3GPP
- LTE-M1
- NB-IoT
- Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies
- SigFox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- Other LPWA Technologies
- RPMA (Ingenu)
- Qowisio
- Link Labs
- NB-Fi (WAVIoT)
- Telematics Wireless
- vMonitor (Rockwell)
- LPWA Network Tests
7. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
8. Methodology
- Total Connected Devices
- Global Connected Devices by Market
- Global Total Revenues by Market
- Global Total Units, Moderate & Aggressive
- Global Total Units by Displaced & New
- Global Total Units by Solution
- Global Total Revenues by Solution
- Global Total Revenues by Geography
- Global Total Units by Technology
9. Exploration & Production
- Total Connected Devices
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Global Revenues by Geography
- Chipset Shipments by Technology
10. Pipelines & Storage
- Total Connected Devices
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Global Revenues by Geography
- Chipset Shipments by Technology
11. Logistics
- Total Connected Devices
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Global Revenues by Geography
- Chipset Shipments by Technology
12. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Chips, Modules & Development Kits
- IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Integration
- Devices & Vertical Systems
- IT/Automation Platforms
- IoT/LPWA Network Operators
Companies Mentioned
- AEC
- American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
- Apache Corp.
- Applied Measurement & Control
- Arkema
- Ashland
- Baker Hughes
- Bayer
- Beaubout Company
- BP
- BRAAS Company
- Brazos Electric
- BSC Engineering
- BSI Engineering
- Byres Security
- Cal Trol
- Chemtech
- ChevronPhillips
- CMC Associates
- Colpipe
- ConocoPhillips
- Dave Allert Company
- DDTop Group
- Discovery Acquisition
- Dubai Natural Gas Company
- DuPont
- EcoPetrol
- Electronic Controls Design
- Elgin Industries
- Energy Transfer
- ESP Safety Inc.
- ExxonMobil
- Experitec
- Factory IQ
- FiberTEQ
- Fluor
- Ford, Bacon & Davis
- Frontline Management
- Halliburton
- Hart Communication Foundation
- Herman Storey Consulting
- Hilliard Corporation
- Holly Frontier
- Industrial Automation Networks
- ISA
- KBR
- Lawrence Berkeley National Labs
- LBA Group
- Lesman Instrument Company
- Lubrizol
- Mcki Wireless
- Mead O'Brien
- Metso
- Mettler Toledo
- MTS Systems Corp.
- Myotis Wireless
- New Page Corp.
- NACE International
- NIST
- Oak Ridge National Labs
- Omega Engineering
- Origin Energy
- Orange Research
- OYO Geospace
- Palmer Wahl
- PanTech Controls
- PCS Ferguson (Dover)
- Petrobras
- Petroleos de Venezuela
- Proteus Vietnam
- Puffer Sweiven
- RasGas
- Reichhold
- Rexel
- R.S. Stover
- SABIC
- Saudi Aramco
- Sietech Solutions
- Simarck Controls
- Solar Reserve
- South West Water
- Spartan Controls
- Statoil
- Suncor Energy
- Syncrude
- Tyco
- URS Corporation
- US Amines
- Valero
- Weatherford
- Williams
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7z6rx3/oil_and_gas_lpwa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716