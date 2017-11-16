Global Oil & Gas Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Market 2017-2022 - There will be 30 Million Wireless Sensing, Tracking and Control Devices in Use Worldwide

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oil & Gas LPWA" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In the past two years, we saw growing interest in Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network solutions such as LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M and NB-IoT and this trend continues. The multi-mile sensing and control capabilities provided by LPWA technologies is perfectly matched for oil and gas wellhead automation and pipeline operations as well as innovative solutions for asset tracking and logistics.



The US congress's decision to allow oil and gas exports was a key decision that has enabled the US oil and gas industry to have a faster recovery from the 2014-2016 oil downturn. LPWA is the latest development that impacts this industry by solving complex and labor expensive monitoring and management of remote wellheads and assets. LPWA solutions move the networking and provisioning complexity to the in-premises or cloud network server. This lowers labor costs as routers and repeaters are not needed and development is primarily done in the cloud.



LPWA Advantages for IoT Solutions Include the Following:

Communicate over multiple miles using a single gateway for tens of thousands of nodes

Nodes can run on battery powered nodes for 10+ years

Use a star based topology that is easier to manage and extend than wireless mesh networks

Device and gateway costs are relatively low and will trend lower as deployments grow

Network management is primarily handled in the cloud making it easier to provision devices

By 2022, there will be 30 million wireless sensing, tracking and control devices in use worldwide for oil and gas exploration, production, pipeline operations as well as logistics and distribution. LPWA technologies will be the fastest growing and will enable millions of new connections that are not feasible with other technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology/Scope



3. The Oil & Gas LPWA Ecosystem

Market Forces & Drivers

Wireless Sensor Network Variations

Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks

Wireless Point-to-Multipoint

Low Power Wide Area Networks

LoRa

Sigfox

Cellular IoT

RPMA (Ingenu)

Other Alternatives

Target Markets & Applications

Well Site Automation

Tank Monitoring

Pipeline Operations

Tank Farms & Storage

Corrosion & Structural Integrity Monitoring

Health, Safety & Environmental Monitoring

Asset Tracking & Locating

LPG Distribution

4. The Digital Oilfield Value System

Transmission & Communications

Remote Monitoring & SCADA Systems

Market Leaders & Innovators

Wide Area Wireless Transmissions

Data Measurement

MEMS Sensor Innovations

Production Optimization

Artificial Lift

Production Operations Management

5. Survey Results

Respondent Overview

Wireless Sensor Networks

Adoption Status

Growing Installations & Expanding Network Sizes

Fastest Growing Applications

WSN Protocols Used

Standards Adoption

Satisfaction Levels

Most Important Considerations

Planned WSN Applications

Needed Innovations

Strategic Investment Areas

Low Power WAN

LPWA Awareness

LPWA Applications

Product Development

LPWA Channels

Market Impact

LPWA Disruption

Future Projections

Surveyed Organizations

6. Technology Dynamics

Summary

Cellular Based LPWA Technologies

3GPP

LTE-M1

NB-IoT

Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies

SigFox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

Other LPWA Technologies

RPMA (Ingenu)

Qowisio

Link Labs

NB-Fi (WAVIoT)

Telematics Wireless

vMonitor (Rockwell)

LPWA Network Tests

7. Global Total Market Size Forecasts



8. Methodology

Total Connected Devices

Global Connected Devices by Market

Global Total Revenues by Market

Global Total Units, Moderate & Aggressive

Global Total Units by Displaced & New

Global Total Units by Solution

Global Total Revenues by Solution

Global Total Revenues by Geography

Global Total Units by Technology

9. Exploration & Production

Total Connected Devices

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Revenues by Geography

Chipset Shipments by Technology

10. Pipelines & Storage

Total Connected Devices

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Revenues by Geography

Chipset Shipments by Technology

11. Logistics

Total Connected Devices

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Revenues by Geography

Chipset Shipments by Technology

12. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Chips, Modules & Development Kits

IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Integration

Devices & Vertical Systems

IT/Automation Platforms

IoT/LPWA Network Operators

