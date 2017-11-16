Western Australia's electricity provider Horizon Power is set to receive a financial shot in the arm through the installation of various distributed energy technologies in 90 homes and businesses in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which is home to the state's first utility-scale energy storage, currently under trial.A pilot project by Horizon Power, a State Government-owned power company, to trial distributed energy systems in Carnarvon, Western Australia, has been financially underpinned by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) with $1.k9 million.As part of the project, whose total value stands at $7.1 million, Horizon Power will trial a variety of behind-the-meter distributed energy systems, including 'internet of things' energy metering, rooftop solar, household battery storage and inverters with remote monitoring and control devices, and weather forecast devices.As the number of prosumers seeking to hedge against electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...