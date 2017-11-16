

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose notably on Thursday, with banks and automakers leading the surge, as oil held steady, the dollar rebounded from four-week lows and investors kept an eye on U.S. tax reform developments.



The benchmark DAX was up 80 points or 0.62 percent at 13,056 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



Deutsche EuroShop shares climbed 2 percent. The real estate investment company confirmed its FY outlook after reporting an 18 percent increase in consolidated profit for the first nine months of 2017.



Deutsche Bank advanced 1.6 percent, a day after U.S. buyout fund Cerberus took a 3 percent stake in the bank. Commerzbank added 1.3 percent.



Volkswagen jumped 2.4 percent after it unveiled plans to launch 15 new energy vehicles over 2-3 years. Daimler rose 0.9 percent and BMW gained 0.7 percent.



Utility RWE lost about 1 percent after closing down 1,500 megawatts (MW) of lignite capacity due to protests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX