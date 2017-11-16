

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is set to issue euro area final inflation data for October. Eurozone inflation is seen at 1.4 percent, in line with flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the greenback, it rose against the franc. The euro held steady against the yen.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8933 against the pound, 1.1678 against the Swiss franc, 1.1774 against the U.S. dollar and 133.29 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX