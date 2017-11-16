Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The Company informs that the pilot project launched in 2016 of smart electricity metering for private customers has been finalised.



According to the results of the pilot project "Ernst & Young Baltic" performed a cost-benefit analysis of the mass roll-out of smart electricity and gas metering in Lithuania which revealed that preliminary the most beneficious scenario for 4 years (period of 2019-2022) would require approx. 219 million euro investment. Taking into account the potential financial and social long-term benefits for Lithuania, the total economic benefit of the project would be 88 million Euro.



The Company continues coordinating the project with the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices. The final decision on the investment is intended to be taken after the decision of the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices. The mass roll-out of smart metering in Lithuania is included in the National Strategy of Energy.



It is noted that no specific decisions are taken. The Company will inform about any further decisions in accordance with the procedure established by law.



