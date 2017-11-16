China Heat Meter Industry Report, 2017-2021 - Ultrasonic Heat Meter Prevails with a Market Share of Over 80%

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Heat Meter Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Chinese urban heating market has grown steadily in recent years, reaching RMB161.1 billion in 2016, a CAGR of 9.9% between 2011 and 2016, higher than the world's average (3.5%), and expected to rise to RMB166.2 billion in 2017 and surpass RMB180 billion in 2021.



Urban heating is primarily concentrated in northern China. By 2016, the urban heat-supply area in the region amounted to 7.39 billion square meters, up 9.9% from a year ago, including 5.45 billion square meters of urban residential buildings, representing 73.7% of the total. Despite an urban heat-supply area of over 7 billion square meters in northern China, the heating area that is metered and charged holds a small proportion (only 18.1% in 2016). Therefore, the Chinese heat metering market still shows huge potential demand.



China's reform of heat metering has driven the development of heat meter industry. By the end of 2016, a total of about 37.64 million heat meters were installed in heating areas in northern China, up 18.3% over the previous year, and among them 5.81 million heat meters were new ones including 3.71 million pieces for new buildings and 2.10 million pieces for the buildings that were renovated.



The country has introduced a series of policies to advance the reform of heat metering in northern China in recent years. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Development and Reform Commission jointly issued the National Plan for Planning and Construction of Urban Infrastructure during the 13th Five-Year Plan Period in May 2017, proposing to vigorously promote household-based residential heat-supply metering in heating areas, making it a must for all new residential buildings, and demanding renovation of existing residential buildings for such a practice. Driven by the policy, a total of 67.50 million heat meters are expected to be installed in heat-supply regions in northern China by 2021, keeping an AAGR of over 10% during 2017-2021.



There are more than 200 heat meter producers in China, mostly small and less competitive. The market is dominated primarily by companies including Weihai Ploumeter, Jiangsu Metter Smart Meter, Huizhong Instrumentation and Suntront Technology with CR5 hitting 54.8% in 2016, a relatively high industry concentration. Weihai Ploumeter is the largest heat meter manufacturer in China with heat meter capacity of 1.5 million pcs/a and in 2016 a market share of 16.3%.



Ultrasonic heat meter prevails in the Chinese market with a market share of over 80%, largely because of its greater suitability for China's heat-supply conditions given the country's poorer heating infrastructure compared with developed countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Heat Meter Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Composition Structure and Heat Metering Methods

1.3 Industrial Chain



2. Development Environment for Heat Meter Industry

2.1 Policies

2.2 Industrial Characteristics

2.3 Business Model

2.4 Development History



3. Operation of Heat Meter Market

3.1 Market Status Quo

3.1.1 Overseas

3.1.2 China

3.2 Heat Supply

3.2.1 Heating Mode

3.2.2 Area of Heat-supply Service

3.2.3 Area of Fee Collection by Heat Metering

3.3 Market Size

3.3.1 Total Installations

3.3.2 Newly-increased Installations

3.3.3 Heat Meter Installations in New Buildings

3.3.4 Installation of Heat Meters in Existing Buildings

3.3.5 Building Heat Meter

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Enterprise Competition

3.4.2 Product Competition

3.5 Endurance Test

3.6 Market Prospects

3.7 Existing Problems



4. Major Global Heat Meter Producers

4.1 Techem

4.2 Ista

4.3 Danfoss

4.4 Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)

4.5 Landis+Gyr

4.6 Kamstrup

4.7 Minol. ZENNER

4.8 Itron

4.9 Engelmann



5. Major Chinese Heat Meter Producers

5.1 Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

5.2 Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.

5.3 Chongqing Wecan Precision Instruments Co., Ltd.

5.4 Shenyang Jiade Lianyi Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

5.5 Weihai Zhenyu Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

5.6 Weihai Ploumeter Inc.

5.7 Jiangsu Metter Smart Meter Co., Ltd.

5.8 Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co., Ltd.

5.9 Shandong Delu Measurement Co., Ltd.

5.10 Xuzhou Runwu Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11 Others

5.11.1 Hefei Runa Energy-saving Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

5.11.2 Water Cube Electronics Co., Ltd

5.11.3 Ningbo Belliosb Intelligent Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.11.4 Shenyang Hangfa Heat Metering Technology Co., Ltd

5.11.5 Hangzhou Fuyang Instrument General Factory

5.11.6 Jining Five Stars Meter Co., Ltd.

5.11.7 Shandong Lichuang Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11.8 WinSun Flow Control Co., Ltd.

5.11.9 Shandong Yiguang Heat Metering Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11.10 Hebei Xiangyuan Instrument Technology Co., Ltd

5.11.11 Tianjin GuangDaWeiYe Measuring Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11.12 Boda Instrument Group Co., Ltd.

5.11.13 Quanzhou Chiyoung Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.11.14 Qingdao Jakewill Energy Technology Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sb9fcm/china_heat_meter



