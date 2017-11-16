ATP and Infosys Launch 'Second Screen', Offering Real-time Insights Into Player Performance

LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Combining multiple data sources in real-time, players, coaches and fans are now able to analyse and interact with player and match information seconds after points are played

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, and ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, today announced the launch of Second Screen, a new feature providing player performance insights within seconds of a point being played.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130122/589162 )



The Second Screen capability offers valuable information on the strengths and weaknesses of players, enabling them and their coaches to review strategies and improve performance. Additionally, for the first time, fans will be able to look at the data of their favourite tennis stars during the match, interact with it and detect subtle changes in player strategies, such as variations in ball speed, spin, placement and player positions. The increased story telling potential that the Second Screen brings to tennis will be a huge benefit to broadcasters and commentators. Access to player activity in real-time will enable them to provide more insights to the fans watching in stadia, online, or on TV.

Implemented for the 2017 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals, the Second Screen feature has been built by Infosys in under three months using its Artificial Intelligence platform, Infosys Nia. The technology allows for multiple sources of data - chair umpire, player and ball tracking, as well as historical data - to be presented to players, coaches and fans. In doing so, users get foresight into player and match performance, resulting in a much more immersive experience.

Infosys and ATP have built the Second Screen feature primarily for tennis, but the potential uses of the technology powering it are vast, with the ability to impact the world of sport and completely change how players, coaches and fans consume content.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, President and Head of Infosys Europe, said, "This year, Infosys is taking machine-learning in sport to a new level. Our work with the ATP in building the Second Screen using Infosys Nia, showcases the power of AI technology in delivering real-time insights, and more importantly, foresights. We are now able to help players and coaches reach new levels of excellence, while giving fans a more interactive, and immersive experience. We believe this has huge potential not just in tennis and other sports, but in every other business sector."

Chris Kermode, ATP Executive Chairman & President, said, "The Second Screen feature will provide greater insights into our sport, as we look to leverage data to enhance engagement in the ATP World Tour on our digital platforms. This is an exciting new development in our partnership with Infosys, and it's great to work with such a dynamic organization that understands our sport and can deliver advanced analytics."

About the ATP

The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the ATP World Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 31 countries, the ATP World Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world's most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2017 ATP World Tour will battle for prestigious titles and Emirates ATP Rankings points at ATP World Tour Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non ATP events). At the end of the season only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams will qualify to compete for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2017 ATP World Tour No. 1 presented by Emirates. For more information, please visit http://www.ATPWorldTour.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively.Our team of 198,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available athttp://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.