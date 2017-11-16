

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose notably on Thursday, as oil held steady, the dollar rebounded from four-week lows and investors kept an eye on U.S. tax reform developments.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35 points or 0.65 percent at 5,336 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower the previous day.



Industrial group Bouygues jumped more than 4 percent. The company confirmed its FY17 profit growth view after more than doubling its nine-month net profit.



Lender BNP Paribas rose half a percent after announcing a strategic collaboration with market maker Global Trading Systems.



Food services and facilities management company Sodexo, which is buying U.S. company Centerplate, fell over 2 percent.



In economic releases, French jobless rate climbed to 9.7 percent in the third quarter from 9.5 percent in the second quarter, official data showed. This was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2016.



