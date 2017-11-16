Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - A new article has been published on Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BAYP). Bayport operates as a holding company that focuses primarily on acquiring and developing cannabis technology assets and platforms.

The article discusses the projected outlook of cannabis sales, as California, Maine, and Massachusetts prepare to begin recreational use in 2018. While many investors may instantly gravitate to cannabis growing companies, there is another area of the emerging industry that can't be ignored: cannabis technology.

Cannabis technology is a wide-ranging concept that includes everything from hydroponics, lighting, and cultivation technology to digital platforms, services, and law enforcement equipment, such as cannabis breathalyzers.

Innovations within cannabis tech will allow producers to stay ahead of competitors that do not utilize the top technology available. This will also allow companies help stand out in an increasingly crowded market. The long-term industry leaders will no doubt be companies that heavily relied on emerging technology in order to distinguish themselves apart from the pack.

As sales estimates are showing major growth, cannabis tech companies will continue to be beneficiaries. According to New Frontier Data and Viridian Capital Advisors, legal sales of cannabis are estimated to reach $24.1 billion in 2025, compared to $6.6 billion in 2016.

Bayport International is expanding its cannabis tech holdings with plans to build another platform that can serve as a complement to its successfully completed site, Weedwiser. The company plans on creating an ecosystem of cannabis technology platforms that can offer a wide range of capabilities and services.

On Nov. 14th, Bayport International announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with GreenLink Financial, LLC, a specialty financial company that focuses on serving businesses that are highly regulated. Through the partnership, Bayport International will seamlessly integrate GreenLink Financial's suite of financial services across its platform ecosystem, and will be offered to its client base.

Bayport International continues to focus on developing its ecosystem of cannabis technology platforms. Weedwiser remains the flagship platform, but the company will continue to develop additional platforms in order to capture various other aspects of the cannabis tech market. The landmark strategic partnership with GreenLink Financial further legitimizes Bayport International's growth plan and vision to be a cannabis technology leader.

For more information on Bayport International Holdings, Inc., please visit http://bayportholdings.comand http://www.weedwiser.com or http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/2017/11/16/3-stocks-benefit-expanding-cannabis-industry/

SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, crowdfunding, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small cap companies.

CONTACT:Spotlight GrowthMatt Regomrego@spotlightgrowth.com

Disclaimer:

Spotlight Growth is compensated, either directly or via a third party, to provide investor relations services for its clients. Spotlight Growth creates exposure for companies through a customized marketing strategy, including design of promotional material, the drafting and editing of press releases and media placement.

All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled, or is available from public sources. Spotlight Growth and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on external sources that Spotlight Growth believes to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Spotlight Growth may create reports and content that has been compensated by a company or third-parties, or for purposes of self-marketing. Spotlight Growth was compensated five hundred dollars cash and six hundred dollars worth of restricted shares for the creation and dissemination of this content.

This material does not represent an investment solicitation. Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management.

The above communication, the attachments and external Internet links provided are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be interpreted by the recipient as a solicitation to participate in securities offerings. Investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors and may not be permissible in certain jurisdictions.

Spotlight Growth and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may have bought or sold or may buy or sell shares in the companies discussed herein, which may be acquired prior, during or after the publication of these marketing materials. Spotlight Growth, its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may sell the stock of said companies at any time and may profit in the event those shares rise in value. For more information on disclosures, please visit: http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/disclosures/