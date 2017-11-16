Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) CORRECTION PJSC NCSP Board Resolutions: Interim CEO Appointed, Notice of EGM and Record Date 16-Nov-2017 / 10:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CORRECTION PJSC NCSP Board Resolutions: Interim CEO Appointed, Notice of EGM and Record Date (Record date and proxy information added. All other details remain unchanged. Full amended text shown below.) 16 November 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that in a meeting dated 15 November 2017 PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions. To suspend the powers of Sultan Batov as General Director of PJSC NCSP as of 15 November 2017. To appoint Sergey Kireev as interim General Director of PJSC NCSP as of 16 November 2017 until permanent General Director elected by the General meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders. To convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders in the form of absentee voting on 25 December 2017. To establish the record date for registering shareholders eligible to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as 27 November 2017. To approve the following addresses for submission of ballots and make regulated materials and information related to the extraordinary general meeting available for inspection for shareholders at these addresses: 1) Independent Registrar Company 18 bldg. 5B Stromynka str., Moscow, 107076, Russian Federation 1 Svobody str. (Office 117), Novorossiysk, 353900, Russian Federation NCSP Corporate Secretary office Room 104 at 2 Mira str., Novorossiysk, 353907, Russian Federation About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4876 End of Announcement EQS News Service 630071 16-Nov-2017

