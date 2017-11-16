Liquid Biopsy Market, 2025

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Liquid Biopsy Market: 2017-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A biopsy is the most common, definitive medical procedure used for cancer diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Tissue biopsy in specific is the widely followed procedure to detect cancer because of its accuracy. However, the major drawback for tissue based diagnosis approach is its involvement of invasive surgical procedures, which in many instances preclude the regular treatment monitoring and sometimes the initial diagnosis too.



The search for better minimal invasive diagnostic procedures to aid regular monitory of the patient's response towards the treatment, gave birth to liquid biopsy tests. In recent years the impressive research on cancer biomarkers presence in biological fluids such as blood, which can be collected through minimal invasive techniques yielded promising results to develop better minimal invasive diagnostics procedures which was later named as liquid biopsies.

Liquid biopsy is a minimal invasive medical procedure with the ability to detect presence of molecular cancer biomarkers in the biological fluids. The derived test results help doctors in deciding the further steps in treatment of patient for cancer. The test principally involves the use samples of biological fluids such as blood, urine, serum, and saliva, among others and then enrichment of the samples using different techniques such as Next generation Sequencing (NGS) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) to detect the mutations known to cause cancer.

The liquid biopsy market is expected to grow at near double digit annual growth rate. Abilities of liquid biopsy such as minimal invasiveness, possibility of continuous monitory of patient's response towards treatment, and monitory of clonal mutations, combined with growing prominence for precision medicine have fueled the growth of liquid biopsy market.

The research study comprises of in-depth analysis of market trends and market size through different approaches. The entire market has been segmented and estimated in five different approaches namely by product & services, by biomarker and technology, by cancer type, by end users, and by geography.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Overview



2 REPORT SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY



3 MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Drivers

2.3 Restraints

2.4 Opportunities

2.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4 LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2 KITS & REAGENTS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3 PLATFORMS & INSTRUMENTS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4 SERVICES

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast



5 LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY CIRCULATING BIOMARKER using different technologies such as NGS and PCR microarrays

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2 CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC)

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3 CIRCULATING TUMOR DNA (CTDNA)

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4 EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES (EVS)

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5 OTHER BIOMARKERS

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

6 LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY CANCER TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2 LUNG CANCER

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3 BREAST CANCER

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4 COLORECTAL CANCER

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5 PROSTATE CANCER

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.6 LIVER CANCER

6.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.7 OTHER CANCERS

6.7.1. Market size and forecast

7 LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2 HOSPITAL AND LABORATORY

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3 GOVERNMENT AND ACADEMIC RESEARCH CENTERS

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9 LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10 COMPANY PROFILES



ANGLE plc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept Inc.

CareDx

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Epic Sciences

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genomic Health

Guardant Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

JOHNSON& JOHNSON

MDxHealth, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trovagene Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9h472/liquid_biopsy



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716