CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1May2017 to 30 April 2018.

A second interim dividend of 2.02p per Ordinary share will be paid on 2January2018 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 8December2017, with an ex-dividend date of 7 December 2017.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary

16 November 2017