sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,247 Euro		-0,003
-1,20 %
WKN: A1JVA8 ISIN: CA27887W1005 Ticker-Symbol: EOI 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.11.2017 | 11:45
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Completion of Subscription and Issue of Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V:EOG), is pleased to announce that further to the Company's announcement on 13 November 2017 that the Subscription of shares by Africa Oil Corp ("AOC") has been completed.

Through this subscription, AOC has received 29,200,000 new common shares in Eco and now holds an interest of approximately 19.77 percent in the Company. Admission of these shares will be at 8:00am on 17 November 2017. Upon Admission, the Company will have a total of 147,683,433 common shares in issue. Following the completion of this transaction, Eco has now raised approximately CAD $14 million (£8.46 million) which will be used to actively identify, negotiate and contract new oil and gas exploration assets and conduct the initial work programmes.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas
+1 (416) 250 1955

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alan Friedman, VP
Finlay Thomson, UK and IR manager
+44 (0) 7976 248471

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
Rory Murphy
James Bellman

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3463 5000

Alex Walker
Jonathan Evans
Robert Beenstock

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Eran Zucker
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams

Blytheweigh (PR)
+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Nick Elwes
Tim Blythe

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7083W_1-2017-11-16.pdf

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE