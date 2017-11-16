Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Completion of Subscription and Issue of Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V:EOG), is pleased to announce that further to the Company's announcement on 13 November 2017 that the Subscription of shares by Africa Oil Corp ("AOC") has been completed.

Through this subscription, AOC has received 29,200,000 new common shares in Eco and now holds an interest of approximately 19.77 percent in the Company. Admission of these shares will be at 8:00am on 17 November 2017. Upon Admission, the Company will have a total of 147,683,433 common shares in issue. Following the completion of this transaction, Eco has now raised approximately CAD $14 million (£8.46 million) which will be used to actively identify, negotiate and contract new oil and gas exploration assets and conduct the initial work programmes.

