Global $19.7 Billion Clinical Chemistry [Instrument, Reagent] Market to 2021

The "Clinical Chemistry Markets (by Type [Instrument, Reagent], by Analyte [Glucose, Electrolytes, Cardiac Biomarkers, Enzymes, Proteins, Drugs of Abuse, Therapeutic Drugs, HbA1c, Others], by Region)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global demand for clinical chemistry products is projected to increase 2.8 percent annually to $19.7 billion in 2021
Key Report Features
- Core Laboratory Chemistry Product Demand by Type
- Global Core Laboratory Chemistry Reagent Demand by Type
- Commonly Measured Core Laboratory Chemical Analytes
- Global Core Laboratory Chemistry Standards & Controls Market
- Global Core Laboratory Chemistry Instruments Market
- Global Core Laboratory Immunochemistry Instrument Markets
- Global Core Laboratory Immunochemistry Reagent Market
- Common Analytes on Workstations (Glucose Market, Electrolytes Market, Cardiac Biomarkers Market, Enzymes Market, Proteins Market, Drugs of Abuse Market, Therapeutic Drugs Market, HbA1c Market, Other Commonly Tested Analytes)
- Global Core Laboratory Chemistry/Immunoassay Combination Workstation Demand
- Selected Chemistry/Immunoassay Workstations on the Market
- Professional POC Clinical Chemistry Testing Products by Type (million US dollars)
- Reagents for Clinical Chemistry
- Instruments for Clinical Chemistry
At nearly one-sixth of the overall IVD market, clinical chemistry procedures are a large part of clinical testing. These procedures measure levels of naturally produced and externally consumed compounds (i.e., therapeutic and illicit drugs and toxicants) in the body to detect potential diseases and other medical conditions, assess general health status, and monitor therapies.
Clinical Chemistry Markets report, examines the global market for clinical chemistry products and procedures. Among the products covered are instruments, reagents, and supporting consumables used worldwide in core laboratory and point-of-care (POC) medical testing. Clinical chemistry instruments consist of large multifunctional workstations capable of conducting multiple procedures simultaneously as well as smaller analyzers dedicated to narrower, more specific applications.
Workstations detailed in this report include systems used exclusively for clinical chemistry testing and combination systems with both clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing capabilities. POC systems analyzed consist of dedicated clinical chemistry instruments sold to professional healthcare markets only. Equipment used directly by patients is excluded from the content.
Advances in technology have led to the incorporation of various immunoassay procedures on clinical chemistry workstations. Immunoassay tests detect and measure analytes in the body by assessing antigen and antibody reactions in patient specimens.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Scope And Methodology
- Size And Growth Of The Global Market
- Summary Table - Clinical Chemistry Products Demand by Type (million dollars)
2: Global Market Environment
- Demographic Trends
- Total Population
- Age Distribution
- Global Healthcare Trends
- Chronic Conditions
- Health Expenditures
- Hospitals
- Physicians
- Clinical Laboratories
- Patient Activity
- IVD Tests
3. Clinical Chemistry Procedures
- Lab-Based Chemistry Tests
- General Chemistry
- Blood Gases & Electrolytes
- Urinanalysis
- Workstation Immunoassay Tests
- Cardiac Markers
- Tumor Markers
- Infectious Disease Markers
- Vitamin D
- Thyroid Markers
- Hormones
- Other Analytes
- Professional Poc Tests
- Glucose Testing
- Cardiac Markers
- Drugs of Abuse
- HbA1c
- Other Analytes
4. Clinical Chemistry Products
- Core Laboratory Chemistry Products
- Technologies
- Reagents
- Standards & Controls
- Lab-Based Chemistry Instruments
- Immunoassays On Core Laboratory Workstations
- Technology
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Poc Clinical Chemistry Products
- Reagents
- Instruments
5. Regional Market Characteristics
6. Profiles Of Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter
- A. Menarini Diagnostics
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.
- Alere Inc.
- Arkray, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.
- Diatron MI ZRT
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- Elitechgroup
- Erba Diagnostics
- Horibalimited
- Nova Biomedical
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Radiometer Medical Aps
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Roche Holding Limited
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Siemens
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
