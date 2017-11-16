Global $19.7 Billion Clinical Chemistry [Instrument, Reagent] Market to 2021

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Clinical Chemistry Markets (by Type [Instrument, Reagent], by Analyte [Glucose, Electrolytes, Cardiac Biomarkers, Enzymes, Proteins, Drugs of Abuse, Therapeutic Drugs, HbA1c, Others], by Region)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global demand for clinical chemistry products is projected to increase 2.8 percent annually to $19.7 billion in 2021

Key Report Features



Core Laboratory Chemistry Product Demand by Type

Global Core Laboratory Chemistry Reagent Demand by Type

Commonly Measured Core Laboratory Chemical Analytes

Global Core Laboratory Chemistry Standards & Controls Market

Global Core Laboratory Chemistry Instruments Market

Global Core Laboratory Immunochemistry Instrument Markets

Global Core Laboratory Immunochemistry Reagent Market

Common Analytes on Workstations (Glucose Market, Electrolytes Market, Cardiac Biomarkers Market, Enzymes Market, Proteins Market, Drugs of Abuse Market, Therapeutic Drugs Market, HbA1c Market, Other Commonly Tested Analytes)

Global Core Laboratory Chemistry/Immunoassay Combination Workstation Demand

Selected Chemistry/Immunoassay Workstations on the Market

Professional POC Clinical Chemistry Testing Products by Type (million US dollars)

Reagents for Clinical Chemistry

Instruments for Clinical Chemistry

At nearly one-sixth of the overall IVD market, clinical chemistry procedures are a large part of clinical testing. These procedures measure levels of naturally produced and externally consumed compounds (i.e., therapeutic and illicit drugs and toxicants) in the body to detect potential diseases and other medical conditions, assess general health status, and monitor therapies.



Clinical Chemistry Markets report, examines the global market for clinical chemistry products and procedures. Among the products covered are instruments, reagents, and supporting consumables used worldwide in core laboratory and point-of-care (POC) medical testing. Clinical chemistry instruments consist of large multifunctional workstations capable of conducting multiple procedures simultaneously as well as smaller analyzers dedicated to narrower, more specific applications.



Workstations detailed in this report include systems used exclusively for clinical chemistry testing and combination systems with both clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing capabilities. POC systems analyzed consist of dedicated clinical chemistry instruments sold to professional healthcare markets only. Equipment used directly by patients is excluded from the content.

Advances in technology have led to the incorporation of various immunoassay procedures on clinical chemistry workstations. Immunoassay tests detect and measure analytes in the body by assessing antigen and antibody reactions in patient specimens.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Scope And Methodology

Size And Growth Of The Global Market

Summary Table - Clinical Chemistry Products Demand by Type (million dollars)

2: Global Market Environment

Demographic Trends

Total Population

Age Distribution

Global Healthcare Trends

Chronic Conditions

Health Expenditures

Hospitals

Physicians

Clinical Laboratories

Patient Activity

IVD Tests

3. Clinical Chemistry Procedures

Lab-Based Chemistry Tests

General Chemistry

Blood Gases & Electrolytes

Urinanalysis

Workstation Immunoassay Tests

Cardiac Markers

Tumor Markers

Infectious Disease Markers

Vitamin D

Thyroid Markers

Hormones

Other Analytes

Professional Poc Tests

Glucose Testing

Cardiac Markers

Drugs of Abuse

HbA1c

Other Analytes

4. Clinical Chemistry Products

Core Laboratory Chemistry Products

Technologies

Reagents

Standards & Controls

Lab-Based Chemistry Instruments

Immunoassays On Core Laboratory Workstations

Technology

Reagents

Instruments

Poc Clinical Chemistry Products

Reagents

Instruments

5. Regional Market Characteristics

6. Profiles Of Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Alere Inc.

Arkray, Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Diatron MI ZRT

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Elitechgroup

Erba Diagnostics

Horibalimited

Nova Biomedical

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Radiometer Medical Aps

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Holding Limited

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72zb5c/clinical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716