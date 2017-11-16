

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed slightly as initially estimated in October, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Inflation eased to 1.4 percent in October from 1.5 percent in September. The rate came in line with the flash estimate released on October 31.



On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 0.1 percent in October.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, moderated to 0.9 percent, as previously estimated, from 1.1 percent in the preceding month.



Among components, food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced 2.3 percent and energy prices gained 3 percent. Cost of non-energy industrial goods gained 0.4 percent and services cost climbed 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX