

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were slightly higher on Thursday to snap a five-day losing streak as oil held steady after recent steep losses and the pound traded flat despite better-than-expected retail sales data.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points or 0.18 percent at 7,385 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Genus rose over 1 percent and Just Eat added 0.8 percent after unveiling their financial results.



Royal Mail fell about 1 percent. The postal service and courier company warned of pressure on earnings due to an ongoing industrial dispute.



Private equity firm 3i Group rallied 2 percent after good first-half results.



Property development and investment company British Land surged over 2 percent despite reporting lower underlying profit in the half year to September.



Engineering giant GKN slumped 7 percent after saying its write-offs related to troubles with its U.S. plant could be up to £130million.



