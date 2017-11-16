Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Reapit Ltd. ("Reapit") by private equity sponsor Accel-KKR LLC.

Reapit is the largest CRM and Client Accounting software provider to the UK residential real estate sector. The company is recognized as an industry leader in the UK and Australian markets, having won numerous awards for its uniquely integrated solution. Reapit's leading software platform is deeply integrated into its blue-chip customer base that spans multiple geographies and includes more than 200 estate agencies and over 20,000 users.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and special situations investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe's middle market lending platform provides senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers and private equity sponsors. Investment types include unitranche financings; cash flow, asset based and enterprise value based loans; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management and private equity sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Monroe has been recognized by Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2016 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit monroecap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005155/en/

Contacts:

Monroe Capital LLC

Theodore L. Koenig

312-523-2360

tkoenig@monroecap.com

or

BackBay Communications

Emily Stoermer

617-391-0801

emily.stoermer@backbaycommunications.com