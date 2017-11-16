Global Medical Image Analytics (2D, 3D and 4D) Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Dental and Others

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Image Analytics Market: 2017-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Medical Image Analytics Market is growing at an exponential rate. In this report we have covered all the software or application which are used in the analysis of complex medical images of a large pool of patient. Based on different imaging modalities and digital image analysis techniques, the science of solving and analyzing medical problems is termed as medical image analytics.
The main purpose of medical image analysis is the extraction of meaningful information to support disease diagnosis and therapy. The individual analysis algorithms are however rarely used standalone in clinical practice and usually multiple algorithms are integrated into dedicated clinical applications.
The entire market intelligence report is segmented into five segments which comprise of By Product (Standalone Software and Integrated software), By Imaging Type (2D, 3D and 4D imaging), by Imaging Modality (Mammography, CT, MRI, PET, Ultrasound and SPECT), by Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Dental and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Report Scope and Methodology
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Global Medical Image Analytics Market Segmentation
1.3 Key Learnings
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Market Overview
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
4 Competitive Landscape
4.1. Key Development and Strategies
4.1.2 Patents, Approvals and Certifications
4.1.3 Business Expansions/Contracts
4.1.4 Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships
4.1.5 Others
4.2. Emerging Trends in Medical Imaging Technology
4.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations
4.4 Market Share Analysis
4.5 Analysis
4.6 Growth Share Matrix
4.7 Analysis
5 Industry Analysis
5.1 Patent Landscape
5.2. Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies
5.3 Analysis- Assumption & Limitations
6 Global Medical Image Analytics Market, by Product
6.1. Overview
6.2 Standalone Software
6.3 Integrated Software
7 Global Medical Image Analytics Market, by Imaging Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 2D Imaging
7.3 3D Imaging
7.4 4D Imaging
8 Global Medical Image Analytics Market, by Imaging Modality
8.1 Overview
8.2 Mammography
8.3 CT
8.4 MRI
8.5 PET
8.6 Ultrasound
8.7 SPECT
8.8 Others
9 Global Medical Image Analytics Market, by Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Cardiology
9.3 Oncology
9.4 Neurology
9.5 Dental
9.6 Others
10 Global Medical Image Analytics Market, by Region
11 Company Profiles
- Agfa Healthcare
- Aquilab
- Arterys
- Bruker Corporation
- Carestream Health
- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic Inc.
- Image Analysis Ltd.
- Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Intrasense
- MIM Software Inc.
- MeVis Medical Solution AG
- Media Cybernetics Inc.
- Medis Medical Imaging Systems
- Merge Healthcare Inc.
- Mirada Medical Ltd.
- Neusoft Medical
- Parascript LLC
- Philips Group
- ScienceSoft US Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Soredex
- Toshiba Medical Corporation
- Xinapse Systems Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqklff/global_medical
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716