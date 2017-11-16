Global Medical Image Analytics (2D, 3D and 4D) Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Dental and Others

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Image Analytics Market: 2017-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Medical Image Analytics Market is growing at an exponential rate. In this report we have covered all the software or application which are used in the analysis of complex medical images of a large pool of patient. Based on different imaging modalities and digital image analysis techniques, the science of solving and analyzing medical problems is termed as medical image analytics.

The main purpose of medical image analysis is the extraction of meaningful information to support disease diagnosis and therapy. The individual analysis algorithms are however rarely used standalone in clinical practice and usually multiple algorithms are integrated into dedicated clinical applications.

The entire market intelligence report is segmented into five segments which comprise of By Product (Standalone Software and Integrated software), By Imaging Type (2D, 3D and 4D imaging), by Imaging Modality (Mammography, CT, MRI, PET, Ultrasound and SPECT), by Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Dental and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW).

