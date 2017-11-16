Egencia Puts Business Travellers First with Egencia Advantage

From airport lounge access, to risk management and Visa processing services, the new programme prioritises traveller satisfaction for corporate travel

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Egencia, the business travel arm of the Expedia group, today introduces EgenciaAdvantage, a new global programme of services designed to support business travellers throughout their entire journey. From airport lounge access, to traveller risk management, travel visa services and beyond, the new programme provides travellers with extra perks that improve satisfaction on the road for greater efficiency and productivity, while giving companies the means to improve their travel programmes.

"As a leading travel management company (TMC), we are going beyond booking to offer travellers a best-in-class integrated experience that makes corporate travel as efficient and enjoyable as possible. There are so many touchpoints throughout the trip where we can help - from airport check-in to lounge access," said Mark Hollyhead, Chief Operating Officer at Egencia. "At Egencia, we build our own technology, so we can connect travellers with the service providers they know and love, and fold them into a seamless package that not only benefits the traveller, but also helps drive compliance for companies."

EgenciaAdvantage will continue to add services as relationships develop. At launch, EgenciaAdvantage includes:

LoungeBuddy : Global aggregator of airport lounge information for business travellers. When travellers are delayed at the airport or have a long layover, booking into one of the hundreds of lounges available worldwide gives them quiet and comfort to get some work done while waiting, or the ability to grab a bite, rest and recharge.

: Global aggregator of airport lounge information for business travellers. When travellers are delayed at the airport or have a long layover, booking into one of the hundreds of lounges available worldwide gives them quiet and comfort to get some work done while waiting, or the ability to grab a bite, rest and recharge. Visa Services : Through a global network of partners including CIBT visas, Egencia now offers unrivalled travel visa processing services, which include visa application, renewal or replacement needs around the world.

: Through a global network of partners including CIBT visas, Egencia now offers unrivalled travel visa processing services, which include visa application, renewal or replacement needs around the world. AirHelp : The world's number one air passenger rights company helps business travellers apply for compensation from the airlines following a flight disruption. AirHelp supports passengers who experience a delayed or cancelled flight, or a missed connection within the EU, leaving the EU or arriving in the EU with a European airline. The service makes the claiming process as easy and seamless as possible for Egencia travellers.

: The world's number one air passenger rights company helps business travellers apply for compensation from the airlines following a flight disruption. AirHelp supports passengers who experience a delayed or cancelled flight, or a missed connection within the EU, leaving the EU or arriving in the EU with a European airline. The service makes the claiming process as easy and seamless as possible for Egencia travellers. Traveller Risk Management: Egencia connects travellers with recommended providers for their specific duty of care needs.

Read more about EgenciaAdvantage on the Egencia blog.

