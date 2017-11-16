Global $1.15 Billion Airborne Detection Systems for Submarines Market 2017-2026

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Airborne Detection Systems for Submarines Market, Forecast and Analysis 2017-2026 Focus on Types (Sonobuoys, Dipping sonars, Radio Detection and Ranging and Magnetic Anomaly Detection Systems)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global airborne detection systems for submarines market is expected to reach $1,157.6 million by 2026.

There have been numerous developments by the submarine manufacturers in the field of airborne detection systems for submarines. Manufacturers are also collaborating with other companies in order to geographically expand their product offerings across different regions of the globe. Furthermore, manufacturers have received various contracts from naval forces of different nations for the procurement of specific airborne detection systems for submarines.

The global airborne detection systems for submarines market is growing moderately with the increasing defense budget of various nations as well as rising threats from underwater vessels. However, there are certain restraining factors such as rigorous development of extremely silent submarines that are becoming difficult to detect and underwater environmental threats due to use of sonars in most of the sensitive areas of the sea.

Owing to the increasing demand for submarines as well as development of advanced airborne detection systems, the market of global airborne detection systems for submarines is expected to show moderate growth rate and is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 7.5% during 2016-2026. The global airborne detection systems for submarines market majorly focuses on the types that include sonobuoys, dipping sonars, radars and magnetic anomaly detection systems. The sonobuoys acquired the highest market value in 2016 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. The reason for such strong market share is attributed to the advantages of its better cost efficiency as compared to the other airborne detection systems for submarines and higher volume demand from the end-users as these systems can't be recovered post completion of the operation. Moreover, dipping sonars is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2016-2026 due to advancements in the sonar technology.



North America dominated the market in 2016 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during 2016-2026. Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Ocean systems, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab, Atlas Elektronik Gmbh, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, Raytheon Inc. and



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Scope & Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Rising Underwater Threats

2.1.2 Growing Defense Budgets

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Development of Extremely Silent Submarines

2.2.2 Underwater Environmental Threats due to Sonars

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Submarine Modernization Programs

2.3.2 Development of Advanced Airborne Detection Systems

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Strategic Benchmarking

3.3 Key Strategies and Developments

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Global Submarine Fleet by Country, 2017

4.2 Product Pricing Analysis of Airborne Detection Systems for Submarines

4.3 Military Patrol Aircraft Shipments, 2014-2016

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Airborne Detection Systems for Submarines Market, 2017-2026

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

6 Global Airborne Detection Systems for Submarines Market by Type

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Sonobuoys

6.4 Dipping Sonars

6.5 Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR)

6.6 Magnetic Anomaly Detection (MAD) Systems

7 Global Airborne Detection Systems for Submarines Market by Region

8 Company Profiles



Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Inc.

Saab

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

