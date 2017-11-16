

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in October, in line with expectations, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The jobless rate edged up to 6.3 percent in October from 6.2 percent in September.



In the corresponding period of 2016, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people climbed to 337,000 in October from 332,000 in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate fell to 67.9 percent in October from 68.1 percent in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped from 6.8 percent to 6.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX