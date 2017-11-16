LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), "The Marijuana Legalization Company®," announced a research report on the company is now available for review.

Report Highlights

- Pending Launch of Hempology Product Line

- Penetration into Latin America Market

- Upcoming Acquisition in Spain of Green Market Europe, S. L.

- NuAxon CO2 Extractor Sales

- Appointment of Mr. Pelosi, Jr. as Chairman of the Board

- Improved Revenue and Compliance Outlook

In the report, Ludlow Research made note of FRLF pending launch of their Hempology consumer line, appointment of Mr. Pelosi Jr. as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, and potential expansion into Latin American cannabis market through with the recent acquisition of LaMarihuana.com

Summary

Based on the appointment of Mr. Pelosi as the new Chairman of the company, and their ongoing operations such as Hempology, Green Market Europe S. L., NuAxon CO2 Extractor sales, and penetration into the Latin American market, along with expectation of the projected sales through June, 2017, Ludlow Research has upgraded its research opinion on Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF).

About Ludlow Research

Ludlow Research is a New York based equity research firm that focuses on providing research coverage and investor awareness services to emerging small-cap companies. For over 14 years we have worked to provide our readers with a simple way of evaluating the current and potential value of small-cap companies, while garnering these clients greater market awareness to new investors. For more information on us please visit www.ludlowresearch.com

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company®, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform." The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana. All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

