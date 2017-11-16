Global Advanced Safety Technologies Empowering Mobility Markets, 2017 - Radar, LIDAR, and Vision Systems Enable Autonomous Driving

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Safety Technologies Empowering Mobility" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling advanced safety in the automotive industry. Technologies profiled in the report include radars, vision systems, LiDARs, Electronic Stability Control (advanced braking systems), airbags, seatbelts, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication and augmented reality head up displays.

Advancements in sensor technologies improving navigation and object detection, advanced braking systems, image processing algorithms, and machine vision have created opportunities for automotive manufacturers to discover a wide range of solutions for automotive safety applications. Miniaturization of electronic components, integration of technologies, and adoption of smart devices is encouraging advancements in the advanced driver assistance and safety sectors.

Vehicular communication is expected enable Internet of Things (IoT) concept and related applications. Apart from devices talking to each other, future connected cars will interact with the environment around, thereby leading to various business opportunities with the data collected.

Sensor innovations in the field of radar, vision systems, and LiDAR are anticipated to have a high impact in making vehicles truly autonomous with advanced safety functionalities. The technology and innovation report covers technologies providing safety to passengers and passenger vehicles.



Key questions addressed in the report are highlighted below:

What are the different types of advanced safety technologies?

What are the benefits and applications of the technology?

What are the key innovations and the innovators impacting technology development?

What are the emerging technologies which will impact automotive safety and connected cars?

What are the emerging developments in automotive safety systems?

What are key growth opportunities for safety systems?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Significance and Key Technologies



3. Technologies Enabling Automotive Active Safety Systems



4. Technologies Enabling Automotive Passive Safety Systems



5. Other Technologies to Improve Automotive Safety



6. Future of Automotive Safety



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Perspectives



8. Industry Contacts



