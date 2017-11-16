Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 16.11.2017 at 13.45



During the year 2018, Componenta Corporation will publish its financial reports as follows:



29 March 2018 Financial Statements Release for 2017 18 May 2018 Business Review for January-March 2018 16 August 2018 Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2018 15 November 2018 Business Review for January-September 2018



The year 2017 Annual Report including the Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors will be published on 30 April 2018 at the latest.



Componenta's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 24 May 2018. Componenta's Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date.



Helsinki, 16 November 2017



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari President and CEO



For further information, please contact:



Harri Suutari President and CEO tel. +358 10 403 2200



Marko Karppinen CFO tel. +358 10 403 2101



Componenta is an international technology company. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment. The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.