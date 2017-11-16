

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation held steady in October, after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in October, the same rate of increase as in September. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.2 percent annually in October and transport costs went up by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs dropped 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from September, when it rose by 1.5 percent.



